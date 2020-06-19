Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Campbell Soup Company [CPB] – find out why.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.77 during the day while it closed the day at $49.05. Campbell Soup Company stock has also gained 2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPB stock has inclined by 3.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.70% and lost -0.75% year-on date.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $15.10 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 169.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 1301827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $51.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.96, while it was recorded at 48.62 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.70 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.85.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 768.27. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 643.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $24,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Company posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 8.07%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,203 million, or 49.90% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,434,919, which is approximately 7.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,575,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.17 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $659.91 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 3.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 17,446,336 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 27,871,455 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 100,471,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,789,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,224,852 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,566,008 shares during the same period.