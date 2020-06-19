Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Industry

MKM Partners lifts Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

why Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.72

Brandon Evans - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 1.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.10. The results...
Read more
Companies

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $131.35 billion, down -7.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Verizon Communications Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Jabil Inc. [JBL] Stock trading around $29.80 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Jabil Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] Stock trading around $73.22 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. loss -1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $73.22 price per share at the time. W. P. Carey Inc....
Read more

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] surged by $2.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $141.634 during the day while it closed the day at $141.25. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also gained 4.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has inclined by 32.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.24% and gained 15.37% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $16.21 billion, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 112.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 1107315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $148.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $120 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 142 to 149.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.36, while it was recorded at 137.40 for the last single week of trading, and 123.34 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.32%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,793 million, or 96.00% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,347,210, which is approximately 1.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,190,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $771.56 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 5.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,416,709 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 16,834,360 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 71,232,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,483,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,646,248 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,003 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIntel Corporation [INTC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $65
Next articleBofA/Merrill slashes price target on Office Depot Inc. [ODP] – find out why.

More articles

Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley Reiterated Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Analog Devices Inc. surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $123.47 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is -5.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Illinois Tool Works Inc. closed the trading session at $170.49 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Is Currently -0.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Walmart Inc. traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.99. The results...
Read more
Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more
Finance

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Stock trading around $7.80 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Livent Corporation jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. Livent Corporation...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Is Currently -0.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Walmart Inc. traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.99. The results...
Read more
Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Popular Category