Maxim Group slashes price target on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] – find out why.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.77 during the day while it closed the day at $4.67. Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock has also gained 8.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORC stock has inclined by 100.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.62% and lost -20.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ORC stock reached $292.95 million, with 66.24 million shares outstanding and 65.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 1046552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $14.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2015, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $14.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

ORC stock trade performance evaluation

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, ORC shares gained by 17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +95.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 871.82. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122 million, or 39.20% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,870,744, which is approximately -0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,075,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.39 million in ORC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.7 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 23.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 3,683,302 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,883,719 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 20,512,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,079,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 979,660 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 659,811 shares during the same period.