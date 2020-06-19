Friday, June 19, 2020
Companies

Market cap of The Coca-Cola Company [KO] reaches 201.55B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.41. A sum of 9353752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.60M shares. The Coca-Cola Company shares reached a high of $47.04 and dropped to a low of $46.07 until finishing in the latest session at $46.99.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.91. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $52.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 65.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.38, while it was recorded at 46.45 for the last single week of trading, and 51.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.18 and a Gross Margin at +60.81. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.93.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.63. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $103,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Coca-Cola Company posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 1.87%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137,908 million, or 69.50% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 327,203,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.24 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.01 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,056 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 162,534,315 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 174,437,206 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 2,623,703,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,960,674,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,592,432 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 14,528,347 shares during the same period.

Popular Category