Market cap of Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] reaches 95.87M – now what?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OESX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.53%. Over the last 12 months, OESX stock rose by 18.41%. The average equity rating for OESX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $95.87 million, with 30.26 million shares outstanding and 25.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 353.77K shares, OESX stock reached a trading volume of 1007941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OESX stock. On August 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for OESX shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Energy Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OESX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for OESX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

OESX Stock Performance Analysis:

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, OESX shares dropped by -26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OESX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.02 for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orion Energy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.95 and a Gross Margin at +24.59. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38.

Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

OESX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OESX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 49.80% of OESX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OESX stocks are: NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,622,535, which is approximately -10.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,360,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.0 million in OESX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.03 million in OESX stock with ownership of nearly 0.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Energy Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OESX] by around 3,177,416 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,504,341 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,841,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,523,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OESX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,916 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 252,199 shares during the same period.