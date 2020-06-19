Market cap of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] reaches 75.49B – now what?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] traded at a high on 06/18/20, posting a 0.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.09. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4813350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mondelez International Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $75.49 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 4813350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 56.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.45, while it was recorded at 52.07 for the last single week of trading, and 53.28 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.83%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $58,056 million, or 79.40% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,344,565, which is approximately 2.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,705,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.6 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 675 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 63,568,829 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 69,369,386 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 968,486,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,101,424,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,110,850 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,554 shares during the same period.