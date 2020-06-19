Market cap of MBIA Inc. [MBI] reaches 425.76M – now what?

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.35%. Over the last 12 months, MBI stock dropped by -27.59%. The one-year MBIA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.64. The average equity rating for MBI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $425.76 million, with 72.09 million shares outstanding and 60.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.77K shares, MBI stock reached a trading volume of 1290901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

MBI Stock Performance Analysis:

MBIA Inc. [MBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, MBI shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MBIA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.87.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 577.72. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$3,860,215 per employee.

MBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MBIA Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -210.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $422 million, or 90.60% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,876,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,797,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.78 million in MBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.49 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 2,668,645 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,870,328 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 47,500,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,039,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,473 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,972 shares during the same period.