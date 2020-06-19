Market cap of L Brands Inc. [LB] reaches 4.29B – now what?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] gained 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $15.62 price per share at the time. L Brands Inc. represents 277.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. LB stock price has been found in the range of $14.97 to $15.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.73M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 4476329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on LB stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LB shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for LB stock

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.32 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.38. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.15. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of -$3,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to -2.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $3,365 million, or 82.20% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,447,028, which is approximately 2.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 26,265,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.06 million in LB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $280.48 million in LB stock with ownership of nearly -6.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 84,967,205 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 60,137,043 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 72,537,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,641,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,787,250 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 28,294,564 shares during the same period.