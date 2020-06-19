Market cap of iFresh Inc. [IFMK] reaches 26.33M – now what?

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] traded at a high on 06/18/20, posting a 11.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1246083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iFresh Inc. stands at 10.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for IFMK stock reached $26.33 million, with 18.37 million shares outstanding and 12.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, IFMK reached a trading volume of 1246083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iFresh Inc. [IFMK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for iFresh Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

How has IFMK stock performed recently?

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, IFMK shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1957, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0221 for the last 200 days.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iFresh Inc. [IFMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. iFresh Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Total Capital for IFMK is now -46.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -541.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.00. Additionally, IFMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] managed to generate an average of -$31,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.iFresh Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of IFMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,286, which is approximately 95.846% of the company’s market cap and around 44.26% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 46,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in IFMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $41000.0 in IFMK stock with ownership of nearly -23.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iFresh Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK] by around 96,781 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 47,824 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 37,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFMK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,894 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 35,654 shares during the same period.