Friday, June 19, 2020
Market cap of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] reaches 204.00M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ALPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 134.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 192.78%. Over the last 12 months, ALPN stock rose by 143.33%. The average equity rating for ALPN stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.00 million, with 18.59 million shares outstanding and 11.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.76K shares, ALPN stock reached a trading volume of 39978692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

ALPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 192.78. With this latest performance, ALPN shares gained by 230.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.46 for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2504.25. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.29.

Return on Total Capital for ALPN is now -92.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.49. Additionally, ALPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] managed to generate an average of -$789,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

ALPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALPN.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 43.00% of ALPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALPN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,670,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,571,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.98 million in ALPN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $5.3 million in ALPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ALPN] by around 12,017 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 283,049 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,855,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,150,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALPN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,572 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 264,796 shares during the same period.

