Market cap of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] reaches 24.70M – now what?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] jumped around 1.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.67 at the close of the session, up 89.36%. Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is now 177.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEMD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.73 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +176.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 379.56K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 112798577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.27. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 110.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.95 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.42, while it was recorded at 1.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2612.53. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2697.75.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -118.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.68. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,032,453 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.40% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,512, which is approximately 827.84% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 69,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in AEMD stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $42000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 252,583 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 28,593 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,798 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,260 shares during the same period.