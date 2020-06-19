Friday, June 19, 2020
Market Analysts see CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.48. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1039672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CBRE Group Inc. stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for CBRE stock reached $15.49 billion, with 334.97 million shares outstanding and 332.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CBRE reached a trading volume of 1039672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $50.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CBRE stock performed recently?

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, CBRE shares gained by 25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.39, while it was recorded at 47.81 for the last single week of trading, and 51.76 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.81 and a Gross Margin at +19.95. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for CBRE is now 15.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.24. Additionally, CBRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] managed to generate an average of $12,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBRE Group Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

There are presently around $15,257 million, or 96.50% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,946,821, which is approximately -0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,568,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $699.17 million in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

279 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 20,217,352 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 22,002,540 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 277,036,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,256,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,983,473 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,217,916 shares during the same period.

