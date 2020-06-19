Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $3200. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 0.49% or 13.0 points to close at $2653.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2471783 shares. It opened the trading session at $2,647.01, the shares rose to $2,659.64 and dropped to $2,636.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded 48.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 2471783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $2715.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $2800 to $3100. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2725 to $3000, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On June 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 2600 to 3000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 62.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 68.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,413.36, while it was recorded at 2,605.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1,989.55 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 5.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $868,226 million, or 59.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 35,429,155, which is approximately 53364.251% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,975,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.09 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.37 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,086 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 57,414,710 shares. Additionally, 1,008 investors decreased positions by around 11,355,034 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 259,981,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,751,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 290 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,299 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,281 shares during the same period.