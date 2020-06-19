Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell -6.97% so far this year. What now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] price plunged by -1.98 percent to reach at -$1.49. A sum of 1056932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $75.25 and dropped to a low of $73.43 until finishing in the latest session at $73.77.

The one-year LITE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.78. The average equity rating for LITE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $95.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $85, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on LITE stock. On January 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LITE shares from 90 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

LITE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.69, while it was recorded at 75.13 for the last single week of trading, and 71.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumentum Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.33.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.20. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of -$7,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

LITE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 14.10%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,354 million, or 96.40% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,329,489, which is approximately 3.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,179,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.82 million in LITE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $545.06 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly 2.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 7,485,691 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 8,015,880 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 55,637,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,138,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,634 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,787,007 shares during the same period.