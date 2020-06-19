Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $24

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] jumped around 0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.03 at the close of the session, up 3.98%. Kura Oncology Inc. stock is now 31.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KURA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.25 and lowest of $17.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.42, which means current price is +183.94% above from all time high which was touched on 06/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 679.79K shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 1322409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

How has KURA stock performed recently?

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.70. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.64 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,052,333 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings analysis for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Insider trade positions for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

There are presently around $688 million, or 73.60% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,814,206, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,511,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.89 million in KURA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.11 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly -1.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 4,630,128 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,846,088 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,212,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,688,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,574,548 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 794,509 shares during the same period.