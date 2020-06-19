Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] fell -0.04% so far this year. What now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] slipped around -1.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $102.59 at the close of the session, down -1.65%. Keysight Technologies Inc. stock is now -0.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEYS Stock saw the intraday high of $104.31 and lowest of $102.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.00, which means current price is +31.64% above from all time high which was touched on 05/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, KEYS reached a trading volume of 1696684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $117.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on KEYS stock. On August 22, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KEYS shares from 82 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has KEYS stock performed recently?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.87, while it was recorded at 100.51 for the last single week of trading, and 98.44 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.49. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.65. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

There are presently around $17,197 million, or 90.60% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,989,717, which is approximately 2.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,452,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.51 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly 2.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 15,888,004 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 19,891,165 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 129,088,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,867,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,325,683 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,951 shares during the same period.