JanOne Inc. [JAN] is 14.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.38 at the close of the session, down -7.80%. JanOne Inc. stock is now 14.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.14 and lowest of $3.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.24, which means current price is +68.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.69K shares, JAN reached a trading volume of 1273954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JanOne Inc. [JAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has JAN stock performed recently?

JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.28. With this latest performance, JAN shares gained by 26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.85. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.09.

Return on Total Capital for JAN is now -67.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.28. Additionally, JAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] managed to generate an average of -$57,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for JanOne Inc. [JAN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 2,966, which is approximately -39.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JanOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 182 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,978 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 32,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 182 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,043 shares during the same period.