Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while the highest price level was $287.91. The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.66 percent and weekly performance of 3.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, INTU reached to a volume of 1115020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $300.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $320, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 8.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 52.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

INTU stock trade performance evaluation

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.43, while it was recorded at 285.22 for the last single week of trading, and 268.18 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 53.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.63. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $165,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 10.15%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,342 million, or 89.50% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,283,926, which is approximately 4.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,168,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.93 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 2.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 15,129,129 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 15,856,758 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 197,093,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,079,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,008 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,242,617 shares during the same period.