Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Finance

Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $65

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Finance

Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Miragen Therapeutics [MGEN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Miragen Therapeutics loss -6.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. Miragen Therapeutics represents 53.08 million in...
Read more
Market

Keefe Bruyette lifts CME Group Inc. [CME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
CME Group Inc. loss -0.04% or -0.07 points to close at $174.65 with a heavy trading volume of 1967094 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

JP Morgan Upgrade PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
PulteGroup Inc. price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 4466269 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] reaches 52.55B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Truist Financial Corporation surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.96 during the day while...
Read more

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.08. The results of the trading session contributed to over 24890002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intel Corporation stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $255.96 billion, with 4.27 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.53M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 24890002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $62.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 52 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.35, while it was recorded at 60.08 for the last single week of trading, and 57.59 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.17 and a Gross Margin at +58.28. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.25.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.33. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $189,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 9.07%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $170,761 million, or 67.80% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 369,825,456, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 311,391,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.84 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.65 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 161,155,220 shares. Additionally, 1,431 investors decreased positions by around 207,148,524 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 2,454,652,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,822,956,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,012,890 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 14,688,759 shares during the same period.

Previous articleD.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is 8.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMKM Partners lifts Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Finance

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Stock trading around $7.80 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Livent Corporation jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. Livent Corporation...
Read more
Finance

Stifel slashes price target on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation traded at a high on 06/18/20, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.71. The...
Read more
Finance

For Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM], Imperial Capital sees a rise to $59. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alarm.com Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.84 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.82 at the close of the session, up 1.36%. Alarm.com...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more
Finance

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Stock trading around $7.80 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Livent Corporation jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. Livent Corporation...
Read more
Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell -0.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Popular Category