Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.56%. Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 36.28%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.73. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.88 billion, with 755.00 million shares outstanding and 754.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 3892349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $136.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $94 to $149. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LOW shares from 115 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.83 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.10, while it was recorded at 131.14 for the last single week of trading, and 111.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 19.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78,197 million, or 77.30% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,780,864, which is approximately 2.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,839,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.8 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 2.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

754 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 51,877,223 shares. Additionally, 915 investors decreased positions by around 54,820,441 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 469,766,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,464,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,209,435 shares, while 225 institutional investors sold positions of 13,648,456 shares during the same period.