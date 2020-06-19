Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] fell -39.15% so far this year. What now?

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] closed the trading session at $4.80 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.56, while the highest price level was $4.96. The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.15 percent and weekly performance of 9.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, FOSL reached to a volume of 1833751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOSL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOSL stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FOSL stock. On February 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fossil Group Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

FOSL stock trade performance evaluation

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, FOSL shares gained by 60.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +49.13. Fossil Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.36.

Return on Total Capital for FOSL is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.83. Additionally, FOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] managed to generate an average of -$5,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Fossil Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fossil Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fossil Group Inc. go to 14.90%.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223 million, or 99.60% of FOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,405,023, which is approximately -1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,184,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.77 million in FOSL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $23.29 million in FOSL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fossil Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL] by around 6,572,021 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,937,408 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,509,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,018,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOSL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,760 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,826,114 shares during the same period.