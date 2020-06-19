For Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB], Jefferies sees a rise to $7. What next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -6.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.40. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1048148 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.12%.

The market cap for MCRB stock reached $323.75 million, with 70.82 million shares outstanding and 65.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.36K shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 1048148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCRB stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 15 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$650,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $320 million, or 82.00% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 21,571,764, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,647,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.81 million in MCRB stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $39.73 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 1.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 3,489,658 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,609,649 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 62,702,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,802,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,392 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 187,230 shares during the same period.