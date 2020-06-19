Friday, June 19, 2020
For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], Jefferies sees a rise to $0.50. What next?

By Brandon Evans

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] loss -3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.91 price per share at the time. GNC Holdings Inc. represents 83.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.10 million with the latest information. GNC stock price has been found in the range of $0.8595 to $0.9296.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, GNC reached a trading volume of 2550842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for GNC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GNC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GNC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for GNC stock

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, GNC shares gained by 82.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6346, while it was recorded at 0.9620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7948 for the last 200 days.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.77. GNC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Total Capital for GNC is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31,584.70. Additionally, GNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] managed to generate an average of -$2,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.GNC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GNC Holdings Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNC.

An analysis of insider ownership at GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

There are presently around $36 million, or 48.60% of GNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNC stocks are: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,389,176, which is approximately 10.933% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,253,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 million in GNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.75 million in GNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GNC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC] by around 3,562,686 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,642,197 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,504,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,709,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,075,854 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,540,291 shares during the same period.

