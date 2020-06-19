For Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH], ROTH Capital sees a rise to $10. What next?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.50 during the day while it closed the day at $10.16. Celsius Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 17.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CELH stock has inclined by 143.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 129.86% and gained 110.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $673.51 million, with 69.28 million shares outstanding and 25.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 549.99K shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 1000190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.59. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 29.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $327 million, or 49.90% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,833,435, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,910,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.09 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.51 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 3.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 2,692,996 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,166,094 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,662,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,521,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,289 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 508,522 shares during the same period.