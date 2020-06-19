For Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM], Imperial Capital sees a rise to $59. What next?

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALRM] jumped around 0.84 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.82 at the close of the session, up 1.36%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stock is now 46.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALRM Stock saw the intraday high of $62.9699 and lowest of $61.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.56, which means current price is +96.31% above from all time high which was touched on 06/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 647.10K shares, ALRM reached a trading volume of 294851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALRM shares is $58.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $51 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $51, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on ALRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALRM in the course of the last twelve months was 73.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ALRM stock performed recently?

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, ALRM shares gained by 25.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.32, while it was recorded at 60.75 for the last single week of trading, and 45.83 for the last 200 days.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +59.05. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ALRM is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.33. Additionally, ALRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] managed to generate an average of $46,147 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. go to 11.90%.

Insider trade positions for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]

There are presently around $2,987 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,022,262, which is approximately 1.119% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT VII, LTD., holding 5,616,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.11 million in ALRM stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $324.77 million in ALRM stock with ownership of nearly 5.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALRM] by around 5,682,221 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 7,504,176 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,006,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,192,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALRM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,888 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,973,320 shares during the same period.