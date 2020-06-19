EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] stock Downgrade by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $1

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -6.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1490932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for EYPT stock reached $103.21 million, with 115.53 million shares outstanding and 76.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.27K shares, EYPT reached a trading volume of 1490932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has EYPT stock performed recently?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8754, while it was recorded at 0.8402 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4366 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.02 and a Gross Margin at +74.73. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.88.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -83.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.47. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$676,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT.

Insider trade positions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

There are presently around $60 million, or 54.30% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 41,909,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 5,284,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 million in EYPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.48 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 6,256,239 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,375,594 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 60,488,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,120,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,622 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 258,935 shares during the same period.