Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] Revenue clocked in at $60.80 million, up 28.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.79%. Over the last 12 months, DYNT stock dropped by -24.11%. The average equity rating for DYNT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.48 million, with 10.17 million shares outstanding and 8.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, DYNT stock reached a trading volume of 14832151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DYNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.79. With this latest performance, DYNT shares gained by 55.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7553, while it was recorded at 0.8525 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9307 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.65. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.39. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$3,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DYNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatronics Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYNT.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.60% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 450,000, which is approximately 257.018% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 297,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in DYNT stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $35000.0 in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 659,908 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 332,001 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 36,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,262 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 71,611 shares during the same period.