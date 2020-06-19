CryoLife Inc. [CRY] is -35.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CryoLife Inc. [NYSE: CRY] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -25.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.38. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3288156 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CryoLife Inc. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.96%.

The market cap for CRY stock reached $635.59 million, with 37.39 million shares outstanding and 36.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 253.31K shares, CRY reached a trading volume of 3288156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CryoLife Inc. [CRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRY shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

First Analysis Sec have made an estimate for CryoLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $32 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CryoLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CryoLife Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRY in the course of the last twelve months was 80.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has CRY stock performed recently?

CryoLife Inc. [CRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.82. With this latest performance, CRY shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for CryoLife Inc. [CRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.96, while it was recorded at 21.97 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

CryoLife Inc. [CRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CryoLife Inc. [CRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.33. CryoLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.62.

Return on Total Capital for CRY is now 3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CryoLife Inc. [CRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.81. Additionally, CRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CryoLife Inc. [CRY] managed to generate an average of $1,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.CryoLife Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for CryoLife Inc. [CRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CryoLife Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CryoLife Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for CryoLife Inc. [CRY]

There are presently around $723 million, or 83.20% of CRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,670,703, which is approximately -2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,947,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.75 million in CRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.97 million in CRY stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in CryoLife Inc. [NYSE:CRY] by around 3,636,364 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,016,414 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 25,353,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,005,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,603 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 654,893 shares during the same period.