Credit Suisse slashes price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] – find out why.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.81%. Over the last 12 months, LVS stock dropped by -18.28%. The one-year Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.11. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.24 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, LVS stock reached a trading volume of 5559754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $59.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.88, while it was recorded at 49.09 for the last single week of trading, and 57.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.64.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now 20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.25. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 245.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of $53,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -8.46%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,482 million, or 39.50% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,915,240, which is approximately 3.858% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,699,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $996.17 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 55,486,609 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 45,930,091 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 194,738,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,155,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,777,939 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 8,115,643 shares during the same period.