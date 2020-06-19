Friday, June 19, 2020
Copart Inc. [CPRT] Revenue clocked in at $2.22 billion, down -4.96% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] loss -1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $86.43 price per share at the time. Copart Inc. represents 234.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.19 billion with the latest information. CPRT stock price has been found in the range of $86.23 to $87.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 1101008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 83.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.42, while it was recorded at 86.72 for the last single week of trading, and 84.61 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.56. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $80,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Copart Inc. [CPRT]

There are presently around $16,709 million, or 82.40% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,786,177, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,575,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $757.28 million in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

310 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 20,562,995 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 18,103,484 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 152,620,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,287,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,450,409 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,374,209 shares during the same period.

