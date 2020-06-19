ConocoPhillips [COP] is -31.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 0.98% or 0.43 points to close at $44.45 with a heavy trading volume of 7134383 shares. It opened the trading session at $43.53, the shares rose to $44.84 and dropped to $43.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded -30.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -113.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, COP reached to a volume of 7134383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $50.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on COP stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COP shares from 73 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.96, while it was recorded at 44.13 for the last single week of trading, and 51.13 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.36. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.17.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $691,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 2.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $34,904 million, or 75.30% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,735,877, which is approximately 3.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,102,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.34 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 5.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 85,547,522 shares. Additionally, 1,061 investors decreased positions by around 95,073,717 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 612,301,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 792,923,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,759,670 shares, while 410 institutional investors sold positions of 13,708,608 shares during the same period.