Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] moved down -13.55: Why It’s Important

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.47%. Over the last 12 months, CBIO stock dropped by -16.09%. The average equity rating for CBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.34 million, with 14.59 million shares outstanding and 12.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.40K shares, CBIO stock reached a trading volume of 2212291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $49, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on CBIO stock. On February 09, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CBIO shares from 37.50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

CBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.47. With this latest performance, CBIO shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CBIO is now -60.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,622,882 per employee.Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

CBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted -1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBIO.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 67.80% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,446,749, which is approximately 34.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,384,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 million in CBIO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.98 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly 53.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 4,327,159 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,125,242 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,302,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,755,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,200,090 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,590 shares during the same period.