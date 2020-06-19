CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] Stock trading around $19.16 per share: What’s Next?

CareTrust REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRE] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.15. A sum of 1193627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 873.01K shares. CareTrust REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $19.44 and dropped to a low of $18.81 until finishing in the latest session at $19.16.

The one-year CTRE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.62. The average equity rating for CTRE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRE shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CareTrust REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $19 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for CareTrust REIT Inc. stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CTRE shares from 26 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareTrust REIT Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.53.

CTRE Stock Performance Analysis:

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, CTRE shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.78, while it was recorded at 19.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CareTrust REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.50 and a Gross Margin at +64.65. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.19.

Return on Total Capital for CTRE is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.79. Additionally, CTRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] managed to generate an average of $885,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CTRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CareTrust REIT Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareTrust REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,705 million, or 93.90% of CTRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,078,759, which is approximately -2.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,248,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.44 million in CTRE stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $171.86 million in CTRE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in CareTrust REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRE] by around 14,070,616 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 14,827,346 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 59,397,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,295,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,219,678 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,769,921 shares during the same period.