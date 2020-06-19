Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Market

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Is Currently -1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] is 7.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Marathon Patent Group Inc. gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. Marathon Patent Group Inc....
Read more
Finance

Market cap of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] reaches 756.50M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. slipped around -0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, down -9.47%. ImmunoGen Inc....
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. gained 0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $82.25 price per share at the time. American Electric Power...
Read more
Industry

Northland Capital lifts Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Pure Storage Inc. surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.97 during the day while...
Read more

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] loss -1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $82.30 price per share at the time. Best Buy Co. Inc. represents 258.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.12 billion with the latest information. BBY stock price has been found in the range of $81.45 to $83.8511.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2284865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $86.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.32, while it was recorded at 81.36 for the last single week of trading, and 75.97 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 33.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.96. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $12,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.03.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $16,890 million, or 80.80% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,683,926, which is approximately 2.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,601,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in BBY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.49 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -17.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

312 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 18,314,159 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 19,803,242 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 164,786,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,903,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,246,395 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,968,242 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUnited Rentals Inc. [URI] moved down -1.12: Why It’s Important
Next articleAgilent Technologies Inc. [A] Revenue clocked in at $5.24 billion, up 3.40% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Market cap of MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] reaches 180.73M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $3.24 price per share at the time. MoneyGram International Inc. represents 77.40...
Read more
Market

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $108

Edison Baldwin - 0
Texas Instruments Incorporated loss -0.19% or -0.24 points to close at $125.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3060868 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more
Finance

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Stock trading around $7.80 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Livent Corporation jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. Livent Corporation...
Read more
Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell -0.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Market cap of MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] reaches 180.73M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
MoneyGram International Inc. gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $3.24 price per share at the time. MoneyGram International Inc. represents 77.40...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more

Popular Category