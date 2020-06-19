Ball Corporation [BLL] is 8.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.47 at the close of the session, up 1.25%. Ball Corporation stock is now 8.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLL Stock saw the intraday high of $70.78 and lowest of $69.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.82, which means current price is +37.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, BLL reached a trading volume of 1313201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $79.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 199.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has BLL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.59, while it was recorded at 69.36 for the last single week of trading, and 68.97 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.51. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $30,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BLL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 10.32%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BLL]

There are presently around $18,777 million, or 85.20% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,258,189, which is approximately 1.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,274,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in BLL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.71 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly 2.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 23,372,696 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 20,702,016 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 225,709,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,784,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,030,845 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,248,720 shares during the same period.