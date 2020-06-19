Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.97%. Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock rose by 41.97%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.44. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.22 billion, with 917.00 million shares outstanding and 912.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 5670772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $68.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $72, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 73 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.90, while it was recorded at 58.50 for the last single week of trading, and 55.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.52.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 26.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.68. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $123,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AMAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 19.60%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,696 million, or 83.60% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,441,593, which is approximately 2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,190,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.07 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 7.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

503 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 60,430,323 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 62,283,773 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 622,219,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,934,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,599,232 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 7,551,671 shares during the same period.