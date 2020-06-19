Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] Stock trading around $150.53 per share: What’s Next?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE: AMP] jumped around 0.84 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $150.53 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock is now -9.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMP Stock saw the intraday high of $153.705 and lowest of $147.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 180.85, which means current price is +88.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AMP reached a trading volume of 1377105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMP shares is $151.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $149 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $202, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on AMP stock. On January 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AMP shares from 165 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameriprise Financial Inc. is set at 7.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67.

How has AMP stock performed recently?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, AMP shares gained by 17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.14, while it was recorded at 150.11 for the last single week of trading, and 143.64 for the last 200 days.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.81 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMP is now 20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.23. Additionally, AMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] managed to generate an average of $151,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. posted 4.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. go to 11.56%.

Insider trade positions for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

There are presently around $15,583 million, or 87.00% of AMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,452,299, which is approximately 2.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,830,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in AMP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $855.29 million in AMP stock with ownership of nearly -3.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP] by around 5,231,632 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 10,687,916 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 88,185,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,104,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,448 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,673 shares during the same period.