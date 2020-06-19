American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell -42.50% so far this year. What now?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -2.89% or -0.49 points to close at $16.49 with a heavy trading volume of 63324452 shares. It opened the trading session at $16.37, the shares rose to $17.07 and dropped to $16.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -41.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -99.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 91.99M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 63324452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 71.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to -3.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,079 million, or 71.30% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 64,493,246, which is approximately -5.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,524,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $739.05 million in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $711.62 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

317 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 22,640,439 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 82,621,255 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 193,854,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,115,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,289,077 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 40,331,142 shares during the same period.