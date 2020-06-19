AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] Revenue clocked in at $3.01 billion, down -31.59% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] jumped around 0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.02 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. AMC Networks Inc. stock is now -31.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCX Stock saw the intraday high of $27.33 and lowest of $25.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.04, which means current price is +37.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 939.55K shares, AMCX reached a trading volume of 1125345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $27.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $35 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a In-line rating on AMCX stock. On November 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AMCX shares from 39 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has AMCX stock performed recently?

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, AMCX shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.81, while it was recorded at 27.70 for the last single week of trading, and 35.90 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.79. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 20.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.85. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $179,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 2.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

Insider trade positions for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

There are presently around $1,112 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,729,329, which is approximately 7.101% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,115,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.51 million in AMCX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.56 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly 1.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 3,171,955 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 8,416,365 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 30,399,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,987,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,220 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,596,593 shares during the same period.