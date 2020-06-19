ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Stock trading around $49.32 per share: What’s Next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.19 during the day while it closed the day at $49.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 9.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACAD stock has inclined by 41.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.94% and gained 15.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ACAD stock reached $7.58 billion, with 155.37 million shares outstanding and 113.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 1512382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $59.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $45 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

ACAD stock trade performance evaluation

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.14. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 47.22 for the last single week of trading, and 43.37 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.71 and a Gross Margin at +96.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.38.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$467,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,312 million, or 99.30% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,904,586, which is approximately 2.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,290,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $956.11 million in ACAD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $557.33 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly -10.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 16,795,071 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,187,304 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 127,204,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,187,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,569,495 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,750,695 shares during the same period.