1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 692.56K shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares reached a high of $26.81 and dropped to a low of $21.92 until finishing in the latest session at $22.06.

The one-year FLWS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.96. The average equity rating for FLWS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FLWS Stock Performance Analysis:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, FLWS shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Fundamentals:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

FLWS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $620 million, or 77.50% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,550,389, which is approximately 3.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,357,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.98 million in FLWS stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $53.44 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly -4.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 6,755,348 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,762,500 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,539,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,057,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,111,714 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 938,878 shares during the same period.