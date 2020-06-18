Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] stock Reiterated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $90

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] price surged by 1.63 percent to reach at $1.39. A sum of 1031158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares reached a high of $86.81 and dropped to a low of $84.67 until finishing in the latest session at $86.67.

The one-year WSM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.21. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $76.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $70 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $98, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on WSM stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 40 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 23.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.40, while it was recorded at 82.87 for the last single week of trading, and 66.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +36.26. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 23.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.27. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $13,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.72.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to -3.45%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,709 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,250,267, which is approximately 3.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,542,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.18 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $606.31 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -0.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 9,451,807 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 8,191,458 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 61,027,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,670,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,678,567 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,055,971 shares during the same period.