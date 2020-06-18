why Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.64

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE: RHI] gained 0.29% or 0.15 points to close at $52.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1207849 shares. It opened the trading session at $52.42, the shares rose to $53.54 and dropped to $52.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RHI points out that the company has recorded -15.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RHI reached to a volume of 1207849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Robert Half International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Robert Half International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half International Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RHI stock

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, RHI shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.55, while it was recorded at 51.78 for the last single week of trading, and 53.51 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. Robert Half International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.48.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 50.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.94. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $2,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Robert Half International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robert Half International Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half International Inc. go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]

There are presently around $5,549 million, or 94.50% of RHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,267,845, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,749,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.31 million in RHI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $421.9 million in RHI stock with ownership of nearly -16.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI] by around 10,096,592 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 13,518,875 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 82,340,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,955,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,866,625 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,714 shares during the same period.