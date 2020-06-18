why Hess Corporation [HES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.73

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] slipped around -1.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $50.41 at the close of the session, down -3.45%. Hess Corporation stock is now -24.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HES Stock saw the intraday high of $52.06 and lowest of $50.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.11, which means current price is +93.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 1843461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hess Corporation [HES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $54.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $57, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has HES stock performed recently?

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.83, while it was recorded at 50.08 for the last single week of trading, and 56.28 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.28.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.84. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$229,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Hess Corporation [HES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES.

Insider trade positions for Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $14,168 million, or 92.70% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,650,403, which is approximately -14.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,199,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in HES stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.14 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 47.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 35,646,930 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 31,974,656 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 203,745,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,366,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,011,131 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 13,111,620 shares during the same period.