Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Market

why Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.67

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

Market cap of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] reaches 756.50M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. slipped around -0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, down -9.47%. ImmunoGen Inc....
Read more
Market

VolitionRx Limited [VNRX] fell -29.54% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VolitionRx Limited gained 15.17% or 0.44 points to close at $3.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1856591 shares. The daily chart for...
Read more
Market

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $380

Edison Baldwin - 0
NVIDIA Corporation gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $369.44 price per share at the time. NVIDIA Corporation represents 614.00 million in...
Read more
Companies

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $86

Brandon Evans - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $85.37 price per share at the time. American Electric Power...
Read more

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] gained 1.03% or 0.43 points to close at $41.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1336085 shares. It opened the trading session at $41.62, the shares rose to $42.42 and dropped to $41.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRO points out that the company has recorded 7.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, BRO reached to a volume of 1336085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for BRO stock

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.48, while it was recorded at 41.24 for the last single week of trading, and 39.05 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.38 and a Gross Margin at +94.62. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.73. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $38,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brown & Brown Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 6.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $8,622 million, or 73.30% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,734,168, which is approximately 5.951% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,385,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $495.82 million in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 9.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 18,256,078 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 17,569,658 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 171,677,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,503,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,667,434 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,179 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] Stock trading around $37.63 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleSorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] moved down -3.47: Why It’s Important

More articles

Market

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $310

Caleb Clifford - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation loss -0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $299.61 price per share at the time. Costco Wholesale Corporation represents 442.32...
Read more
Market

State Street Corporation [STT] Revenue clocked in at $3.78 billion, down -20.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
State Street Corporation loss -1.65% or -1.06 points to close at $63.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1756738 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Stock trading around $87.73 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Elastic N.V. gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $87.73 price per share at the time. Elastic N.V. represents 80.74 million in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

BTIG Research slashes price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.09 at the close of the session, down -6.41%. BioCryst...
Read more
Companies

Argus lifts Global Payments Inc. [GPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Global Payments Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $310

Caleb Clifford - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation loss -0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $299.61 price per share at the time. Costco Wholesale Corporation represents 442.32...
Read more
Industry

Owens Corning [OC] is -13.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Owens Corning plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.29 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

For Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI], Rosenblatt sees a drop to $10. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Applied Optoelectronics Inc. traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 10.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.18. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

BTIG Research slashes price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.09 at the close of the session, down -6.41%. BioCryst...
Read more
Companies

Argus lifts Global Payments Inc. [GPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Global Payments Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

Popular Category