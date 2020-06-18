Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell -23.47% so far this year. What now?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] plunged by -$1.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.03 during the day while it closed the day at $46.67. Voya Financial Inc. stock has also loss -7.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOYA stock has inclined by 31.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.78% and lost -23.47% year-on date.

The market cap for VOYA stock reached $5.75 billion, with 137.40 million shares outstanding and 125.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, VOYA reached a trading volume of 1303059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $57.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81.

VOYA stock trade performance evaluation

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, VOYA shares gained by 8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.59, while it was recorded at 47.31 for the last single week of trading, and 52.22 for the last 200 days.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.56. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.93. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $119,167 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voya Financial Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 25.60%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,493 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,706,122, which is approximately 1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,353,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.76 million in VOYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.73 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -4.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 12,844,350 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 22,104,594 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 100,385,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,334,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,245 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,907,428 shares during the same period.