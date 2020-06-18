Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] Stock trading around $13.63 per share: What’s Next?

Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: VECO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.89%. Over the last 12 months, VECO stock rose by 21.05%. The one-year Veeco Instruments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.89. The average equity rating for VECO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $659.83 million, with 49.43 million shares outstanding and 47.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 667.07K shares, VECO stock reached a trading volume of 1071264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECO shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $14 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on VECO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeco Instruments Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for VECO in the course of the last twelve months was 244.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

VECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, VECO shares gained by 21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeco Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.96 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.78.

Return on Total Capital for VECO is now -4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.99. Additionally, VECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] managed to generate an average of -$82,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Veeco Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

VECO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeco Instruments Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VECO.

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $557 million, or 87.90% of VECO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VECO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,149,778, which is approximately -2.819% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,185,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.98 million in VECO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $64.07 million in VECO stock with ownership of nearly 3.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeco Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:VECO] by around 2,484,903 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,543,297 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 37,490,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,518,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VECO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,047 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 470,140 shares during the same period.