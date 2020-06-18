Thursday, June 18, 2020
SunTrust lifts MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -3.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1127228 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MEI Pharma Inc. stands at 9.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.14%.

The market cap for MEIP stock reached $391.39 million, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 99.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, MEIP reached a trading volume of 1127228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]?

SunTrust have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2018, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. On July 27, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MEIP shares from 2.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has MEIP stock performed recently?

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -940.90 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.20.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -94.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$420,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

Insider trade positions for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

There are presently around $267 million, or 68.80% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,784,422, which is approximately -3.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.17 million in MEIP stocks shares; and MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $23.56 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 5,962,003 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,311,626 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 59,576,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,850,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,026 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,359 shares during the same period.

