SunTrust lifts Element Solutions Inc [ESI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.02 during the day while it closed the day at $10.85. Element Solutions Inc stock has also loss -2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESI stock has inclined by 70.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.32% and lost -7.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ESI stock reached $2.65 billion, with 250.30 million shares outstanding and 217.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ESI reached a trading volume of 1502068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $12.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ESI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ESI stock trade performance evaluation

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.94. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.30. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Element Solutions Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 7.25%.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,499 million, or 94.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,059,762, which is approximately 5.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 17,727,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.94 million in ESI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.57 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly 2.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 35,249,432 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 27,688,052 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 165,467,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,404,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,984,486 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,221,137 shares during the same period.