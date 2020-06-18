ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] is 7.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.16 during the day while it closed the day at $47.03. ShockWave Medical Inc. stock has also gained 0.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWAV stock has inclined by 100.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.77% and gained 7.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SWAV stock reached $1.48 billion, with 31.64 million shares outstanding and 29.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 413.30K shares, SWAV reached a trading volume of 1755332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for ShockWave Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $50, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on SWAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShockWave Medical Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

SWAV stock trade performance evaluation

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, SWAV shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 45.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.76 and a Gross Margin at +60.03. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.06.

Return on Total Capital for SWAV is now -39.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.79. Additionally, SWAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] managed to generate an average of -$179,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.ShockWave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ShockWave Medical Inc. go to 49.80%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 94.50% of SWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWAV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,764,840, which is approximately 2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,664,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.86 million in SWAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $92.44 million in SWAV stock with ownership of nearly 56.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV] by around 4,085,848 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,765,793 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 17,296,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,148,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWAV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,512 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 548,007 shares during the same period.